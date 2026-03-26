Tata marks 12 000th vehicle milestone at Rosslyn plant

Tata Africa and Tata Motors have celebrated the rollout of their 12 000th locally assembled commercial vehicle at their Rosslyn facility, underlining the growing importance of local manufacturing in South Africa’s automotive sector.

I attended the milestone event at Rosslyn, where industry stakeholders, dealer partners and government representatives gathered to mark the occasion.

The ceremony also highlighted the strategic role the plant continues to play in supporting jobs, skills development and industrial growth.

Rosslyn remains one of South Africa’s most important automotive manufacturing hubs, historically home to global players such as BMW Group South Africa and Nissan South Africa.

The area is also set for further evolution, with Chinese car manufacturer Chery expected to take over operations at the Nissan plant from 2027, signalling a shifting industry landscape.

The 12 000th unit, a Tata Ultra T.14, was officially unveiled and handed over to RAM Couriers as part of a broader fleet agreement, reinforcing Tata’s focus on reliability and operational efficiency for commercial customers.

His Excellency Prabhat Kumar, India’s high commissioner to South Africa, described the milestone as a testament to strong bilateral ties and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

Long-term commitment

Tata Motors’ Head of International Business, Asif Shamim, said the achievement reflects long-term commitment to the local market.

“The rollout of the 12 000th vehicle reflects our commitment to building for South Africa, in South Africa, while strengthening the local automotive ecosystem,” he said.

Established in 2011, the Rosslyn assembly facility spans about 35 000 square metres and has the capacity to produce over 2 200 vehicles annually, with room to scale up.

It assembles a range of commercial vehicles, including the Ultra, Prima and LPT ranges, as well as Tata Daewoo models.

Managing director of Tata Africa Holdings (distribution), Jacques Taylor, said the milestone goes beyond production volumes.

“It reflects the progress we have made together with employees, partners, and customers and the impact of sustained investment in local capability and skills development,” he said.

Tata continues to expand its dealer network and aftersales support across South Africa, focusing on parts availability and service efficiency to maximise uptime for fleet operators in a competitive logistics environment.

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