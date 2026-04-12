The battle of the people carriers: VW Transporter versus Ford Tourneo

There is something very nostalgic about Volkswagen (VW) people carriers. That’s because my father owned the VW Caravelle T3 in the 1980s. So, when the PR team from VW Group Africa dropped off the VW Transporter Kombi Life 2.0 TDI, it immediately triggered fond memories with my father and the family in the T3 Caravelle.

My father used to transport church members to major pilgrimages. It was more than a vehicle; it was also a community vessel. Fittingly, the VW Transporter arrived over Easter – a spiritually sacred time for many Christians around the world – giving my family a chance to honour our tradition of reconnecting with our higher power.

Now, VW shares a platform with the Ford Motor Company Tourneo Custom. I had the opportunity to also test the Tourneo Custom Titanium X earlier this year. The question is, which of the two is better?

At a glance, both vehicles reflect their shared DNA. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre diesel engine in both models, delivering smooth and refined performance suited to long-distance travel. On the road, both vehicles impressed with their composure and ride comfort.

Fuel consumption between the two was closely matched. The VW Transporter returned a respectable 7.9 litres/100km during my time with it, while the Tourneo Custom recorded a slightly higher 8.1 litres/100km. Both are efficient enough for family use or tourism operators.

However, where the differences begin to emerge is in the execution of features and overall specification.

The VW Transporter, despite its modern upgrades, felt relatively basic in certain areas. One notable example is the use of manual sliding doors. While functional, they lack the convenience and premium feeling expected in this segment.

That said, VW has made meaningful strides in improving the Transporter’s cabin. The inclusion of a digital cockpit, a large infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of driver assistance systems such as lane assist and front assist brings it firmly into the contemporary era.

The cabin itself is practical and ergonomically designed, staying true to VW’s reputation for functionality.

By contrast, the Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X leans more decisively into the premium end of the segment. The electrically operated sliding doors immediately elevate the experience, offering convenience that becomes particularly valuable when loading passengers or luggage.

The Tourneo also distinguishes itself with features such as a 360-degree camera, a powered front passenger seat and a more upmarket interior finish.

The Ford’s cabin feels more refined, suited for executive transport, airport shuttles, or families seeking a more premium experience. The optional Mobile Office pack further enhances its appeal for business users, transforming the vehicle into a functional workspace.

In terms of design, both vehicles carry strong brand identities. The VW Transporter retains its iconic, clean-lined silhouette – a nod to decades of heritage that continues to resonate with loyal customers.

The Tourneo, on the other hand, adopts a more contemporary and premium aesthetic, highlighted by its bold grille, Matrix LED headlamps and large alloy wheels.

Ultimately, choosing between these two comes down to personal priorities.

There is an undeniable emotional pull with the VW Transporter. For many, it represents heritage, reliability and a longstanding relationship with the brand. That sense of familiarity and trust will continue to attract buyers who value consistency and a proven track record.

However, when considering specifications and features, the Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X holds a superior position. It offers a more comprehensive package, with convenience features and a premium feel that justify its positioning.

Both vehicles excel in their intended roles. They are ideal for large families, offering generous space and comfort for long journeys. Equally, they are well-suited to travel and tourism operators seeking dependable, versatile people movers backed by established brands.

In the end, this is less about which vehicle is objectively better and more about what matters most to the buyer.

Brand loyalty and intended use will guide the decision. If specification and modern convenience are high on the list, the Tourneo Custom makes a compelling case.