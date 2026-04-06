Top 10 selling car brands in March: Toyota holds firm as VW climbs back to second

March new vehicle sales delivered a reshuffled leaderboard, with Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) retaining its dominance, while Volkswagen Group Africa returned to second place.

Toyota led the market with 13 323 units, commanding a 22.9% share. Volkswagen secured second position with 5 574 units, edging out Suzuki Auto South Africa, which slipped to third with 5 047 vehicles. Isuzu Motors South Africa climbed to fourth with 3 513 units, displacing Hyundai Automotive South Africa, which settled in fifth with 3 258 units.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa took sixth spot (2 828), followed by Chinese brands GWM South Africa (2 777) and Chery South Africa (2 390). Mahindra South Africa placed ninth with 2 280 units, while Jetour South Africa rounded out the top 10 with 1 768 vehicles.

Steady demand for Toyota

Toyota’s performance stood out, exceeding overall market growth across several segments. In passenger cars, the brand sold 7 505 units, capturing a 19.1% share, while its light commercial vehicle (LCV) division delivered 5 424 units for a commanding 34.9% share. Medium, heavy and extra-heavy commercial vehicles also contributed, underlining Toyota’s broad-based strength.

“Toyota’s March performance reflects steady demand across our product portfolio and the resilience of our operations in a competitive market,” said Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSAM.

Key model performers included the Corolla Cross (1 538 units), Starlet (1 174) and Urban Cruiser (816), highlighting sustained demand in the compact and entry-level segments. The Fortuner posted 999 units, reinforcing its strong position in the SUV market.

Hilux the toast of the brand

In the LCV space, the Hilux remained a cornerstone with 4 118 units, supported by the Hiace (725), Land Cruiser 79 pick-up (371) and Quantum (111). Toyota’s premium arm, Lexus, recorded 93 sales, led by the NX, GX and LX models.

Fleet sales also contributed significantly, growing 15.7% year-on-year, driven by demand for models such as the Hilux, Fortuner and Vitz.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s parts division surpassed two million domestic parts sales, alongside strong export volumes.

WesBank on a roll

On the finance front, WesBank reported 82 023 applications for new vehicle finance and 134 171 for used vehicles in March. “Our focus remains on structuring finance in a way that is sustainable over time, taking into account total cost of ownership rather than purchase price alone. WesBank will continue to support customers with finance solutions aligned to their circumstances as conditions evolve,” said Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

As the market heads into the second quarter, rising fuel costs and global uncertainty remain key watchpoints, but underlying demand continues to hold firm.

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