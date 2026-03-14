Toyota gears up for 4th year as Absa Cape Epic sponsor

Toyota South Africa Motors is returning as a sponsor of the Absa Cape Epic for the fourth consecutive year. The world’s toughest mountain bike race takes place from 15 to 22 March 2026.

The eight-day race is widely regarded as one of the most demanding endurance cycling events. It attracts elite professional riders and passionate amateurs in tackling a gruelling route across the Western Cape.

Prologue plus seven stages

The race begins with a high-intensity prologue before unfolding across seven stages featuring steep climbs, technical descents and rugged terrain that test both rider and bike.

Toyota said its continued involvement reflects the brand’s commitment to resilience and overcoming challenges – values closely aligned with the spirit of the Cape Epic.

A key feature of the event will again be the Toyota Tough sections. These are strategic stretches of trail designed to challenge even the strongest competitors and often influence the outcome of each stage.

Cycling in extreme conditions

Toyota’s support fleet, led by the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, will help race organisers access remote mountain routes and rugged trails to ensure the event’s smooth running. The vehicles will also be used to transport VIP guests along sections of the route.

For decades the Land Cruiser nameplate has been associated with durability and off-road capability. The Cape Epic is therefore an ideal environment to demonstrate its performance in extreme conditions.

Toyota will also have a strong presence among the competitors.

Cape Epic attracts world’s top riders

Leading the Toyota Specialized Imbuko men’s team is three-time Cape Epic champion Matt Beers, who will partner with 2025 podium finisher Tristan Nortje.

Another men’s team pairing will see Marco Joubert and Travis Stedman combine their experience in stage racing. Rising talents Lood Goosen and Jaedon Terlouw will represent the next generation of South African mountain biking.

In the women’s category, South Africa’s Candice Lill will partner with Swiss world champion Alessandra Keller as part of the Thömus Maxon Sabi-Sabi team.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing mixed team will feature Sarah Maré and Riaan Weideman. They recently secured a podium finish together at the Tankwa Trek.

Toyota will also sponsor the Toyota Mixed Category at the race, with the green leader’s jersey awarded to the top mixed team after each stage.

Thousands of riders, spectators from around the world expected

Glenn Crompton, Vice-President of Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, said the partnership reflects the brand’s passion for endurance and performance.

“Our continued partnership with the Absa Cape Epic reflects Toyota’s belief in pushing boundaries and embracing challenges. For the fourth year running, Toyota is proud to support a race that challenges both riders and vehicles to perform in some of the toughest conditions imaginable,” he said.

The 2026 edition of the Cape Epic is expected to attract thousands of riders and spectators from around the world as competitors attempt to conquer one of cycling’s most demanding stage races.

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