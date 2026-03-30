Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series gets 2026 upgrade with new engine strategy and added value

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has unveiled a comprehensive update to its iconic Land Cruiser 70 Series for 2026, reinforcing the model’s reputation for durability while introducing meaningful enhancements aimed at improving ownership value and everyday usability.

Headlining the update is the introduction of a standard service plan across the entire range – a first for the long-standing workhorse. The move is expected to resonate strongly with both private buyers and fleet operators who rely on the Land Cruiser 70 Series in demanding environments, where cost predictability and reliability are critical.

The service plan covers up to nine services or 90,000km on most derivatives, while models fitted with the 4.2-litre diesel engine benefit from up to 18 services over the same distance due to shorter service intervals. The range continues to be backed by a three-year or 100,000km warranty.

Refined powertrains

In line with global trends and evolving customer expectations, Toyota has also streamlined the model lineup while expanding the availability of its 2.8-litre GD turbo-diesel engine. This follows the discontinuation of the 4.5-litre V8 diesel in pickup models, marking a notable shift towards more efficient and refined powertrains without compromising the Land Cruiser’s legendary toughness.

The 2.8 GD engine produces 150 kW and up to 500Nm in automatic derivatives, offering strong performance across a variety of applications—from heavy-duty commercial use to long-distance travel and off-road adventures. Buyers can choose between a six-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission, with a new 2.8 GD Double Cab manual variant further broadening the range.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series continues to be offered in single-cab, double-cab, and station wagon configurations, catering to both business and lifestyle needs.

Pricing starts at R840,900 for the 79 Single Cab 4.0 petrol and goes up to R1,199,000 for the range-topping 76 2.8 GD-6 VX station wagon.

Despite its heritage appeal, the Land Cruiser 70 Series operates in an increasingly competitive segment. Key rivals include the Ineos Grenadier and Jeep Wrangler, all of which are targeting buyers seeking a blend of rugged capability and modern features.

With these latest updates, Toyota is betting that its formula of proven reliability, improved efficiency and enhanced ownership value will keep the Land Cruiser 70 Series firmly entrenched as a benchmark in South Africa’s tough off-road and workhorse segment.

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