Toyota tweaks high-selling Corolla Cross amid pressure from Chinese rivals

South Africa’s best-selling automotive brand is not taking its foot off the pedal. With competition intensifying in the compact SUV segment, Toyota South Africa Motors has refreshed its top-performing model, the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-Sport – a key pillar of its local dominance.

This week, I joined the Japanese automaker at Zwartkops Raceway for the national media launch of the updated GR-Sport derivative, a model that continues to anchor Toyota’s success in one of the country’s most competitive segments.

Since its debut in 2021, the Corolla Cross has become a household name. The GR-Sport variant, introduced in 2022 and later complemented by a hybrid in 2023, has proved particularly popular – with more than 8 000 units sold to date, making it the biggest contributor to Toyota’s GR-Sport line-up locally.

But the landscape is shifting fast. Toyota currently commands around 50% of the compact SUV segment share with the Corolla Cross GR-Sport, ahead of rivals such as the Volkswagen T-Cross R-Line (32%) and the Haval Jolion S (18%). However, a wave of aggressive new Chinese entrants – including the Omoda C5, Jetour Dashing and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – is steadily eroding the comfort of that lead.

The latest update, therefore, is less about reinvention and more about reinforcement.

Under the bonnet, buyers can choose between a 1.8-litre petrol engine producing 103kW and 173Nm, or a hybrid derivative delivering 72kW and 142Nm, geared towards efficiency-conscious drivers.

Visually, the GR-Sport receives subtle but effective tweaks. A black mesh grille, revised LED headlamps with sequential indicators and a more pronounced skid plate give the front end added presence. New 19-inch alloy wheels and side mouldings enhance its stance, while the rear gains updated lighting and black badging.

Inside, the cabin leans further into its sporty identity, with black leather upholstery accented by red stitching, aluminium pedals and GR branding throughout. Technology also takes centre stage, with a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic view monitor and a hands-free boot function.

Toyota targets active, lifestyle-driven buyers aged 30 to 45, a demographic that prioritises comfort, practicality, and connectivity. Driving the Corolla Cross GR-Sport on the launch test route around Pretoria, it proved to be comfortable, composed and easy to live with – qualities that have long defined the Toyota brand. Both the petrol and hybrid derivatives deliver a smooth driving experience, although the continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox continues to divide opinion.

In fact, the petrol variant felt more natural and engaging during the launch drive route, while feedback from an owner on social media echoed similar sentiments – praising the car’s overall quality but questioning the CVT and hybrid refinement.

That raises an important question: are the incremental updates enough in a market that is rapidly evolving? Chinese brands are reshaping buyer expectations with bold designs, generous specifications, and aggressive pricing. Against this backdrop, the Corolla Cross GR-Sport’s updates feel measured rather than transformative. Maybe that’s what modest drivers prefer. Looking ahead, a rethink of the drivetrain – particularly the CVT setup – could prove crucial if Toyota is to defend its crown.

Built locally at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal, the Corolla Cross GR-Sport carries a five-star NCAP safety rating – that’s according to Toyota South Africa Motors.

Pricing starts at R527 000 for the petrol variant and R569 700 for the hybrid, both including a six-service plan (or 90 000km), a three-year warranty and hybrid battery cover of up to eight years or 160,000km. Toyota South Africa Motors says it is projecting to sell 2 681 units of the Corolla Cross GR-Sport this year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content