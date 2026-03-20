Toyota unveils new GR Corolla costing over R1m a pop

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has expanded its high-performance offering with the introduction of an eight-speed automatic transmission for the GR Corolla, broadening the appeal of one of its most focused Gazoo Racing models.

Since its local debut in 2023, the GR Corolla has carved out a niche in the hot hatch segment, originally offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. The addition of the new GR Direct Automatic Transmission (GR D-AT) now makes the model more accessible to a wider audience, while retaining its performance credentials.

Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 210kW and 400Nm, the GR Corolla remains one of the most potent offerings in its class. The new automatic variant has been engineered to handle sustained high-performance driving, with Toyota introducing a dedicated air-cooled transmission fluid system, an additional sub-radiator and improved airflow management to enhance cooling efficiency.

The model continues to feature Toyota’s GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system, which distributes torque between the front and rear axles to maximise grip and stability. Mechanical upgrades across the range include Torsen limited-slip differentials, revised suspension geometry and additional rebound springs aimed at improving handling under aggressive driving conditions.

Toyota says the new eight-speed automatic has been developed with track driving in mind, delivering fast and precise gear changes while anticipating driver inputs. Paddle shifters and sequential shift functionality further enhance driver engagement, while additional systems such as Parking Support Brake and onboard diagnostics improve safety and usability.

Inside, the GR Corolla adopts a more driver-focused layout with motorsport-inspired finishes. Updates include GR gun metallic accents, improved ergonomics and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, reverse camera and Toyota Safety Sense systems are now standard across the range.

Despite its hardcore performance DNA, Toyota has also focused on everyday usability, offering features such as active noise control and enhanced cabin comfort.

The GR Corolla enters a competitive segment, going head-to-head with rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf R, Honda Civic Type R, BMW M135i xDrive, Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC Hatch and Audi S3, all of which continue to set the benchmark in the performance hatch category.

Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at R985 200 for the manual variant and R1 010 700 for the new automatic. Both derivatives are sold with a nine-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

With the addition of the automatic transmission, Toyota is positioning the GR Corolla as a more versatile performance hatch, capable of delivering both everyday convenience and track-ready excitement.

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