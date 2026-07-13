Jetour refreshes best-selling SUVs as competition intensifies

Chinese SUV brand Jetour has refreshed its two best-selling models, the Dashing and X70 Plus, as it looks to maintain its rapid growth in South Africa’s increasingly competitive SUV market.

I travelled to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this past weekend at the invitation of Jetour South Africa to experience the updated vehicles and attend the 2026 Jetour Festival, where customers from across the province gathered for entertainment, product displays and the official unveiling of the facelifted models at Manor House in Salt Rock.

The festival also highlighted Jetour’s growing ambitions beyond simply selling vehicles. Like established brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota, and Ford, the company is recognising the value of building an active owners’ community through a dedicated Jetour car club, helping build long-term customer loyalty as the brand expands locally.

Value-for-money alternative

The refreshed Dashing and X70 Plus arrive less than two years after Jetour entered the South African market, during which time the SUVs have established themselves as value-for-money alternatives in the fiercely contested midsize SUV segment.

During the launch programme, I drove the updated Dashing — the brand’s best-selling model — over a leisurely 50km route along KZN’s North Coast. While the drive was not particularly demanding, the mechanical improvements were immediately noticeable. The upgraded powertrain feels more responsive, with stronger acceleration and smoother gear changes than before.

Both models now feature an upgraded 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 125kW and 270Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. That represents an increase from the previous 115kW and 230Nm, promising improved performance and refinement.

Refreshed models gain premium features

The Dashing retains its bold styling while gaining premium features such as an eight-speaker Sony sound system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, privacy glass and heated and ventilated front seats on higher-spec Prime derivatives. It also benefits from an expanded suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Level 2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera system and additional parking sensors.

The seven-seat X70 Plus receives a redesigned front grille, new 19-inch alloy wheels and similar technology and comfort upgrades, including heated and ventilated front seats and enhanced safety systems.

Priced from R429,900 for the Dashing and R444,900 for the X70 Plus, the refreshed models will be available through Jetour’s network of more than 55 dealerships nationwide.

The updates arrive at a crucial time.

Competition in the segment has intensified, with the refreshed Dashing taking on rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen T-Roc and Taigo, Omoda C5, Jaecoo J7, Haval Jolion Pro, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and the recently launched Geely Coolray. However, the more responsive powertrain, richer specification levels and enhanced safety package should help Jetour retain the impressive growth momentum it has built since entering the South African market in 2024.

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