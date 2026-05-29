A week of Luce controversy as Ferrari enters new electric chapter 

Ferrari has entered one of the most controversial weeks in its modern history with the unveiling of the Luce, the first fully electric car from the famous Maranello marque.

The new model marks a significant shift for a brand built on the emotion, sound and theatre of internal combustion engines. But instead of a purely celebratory reception, the Luce has sparked debate among Ferrari loyalists, design critics and investors over whether the Italian carmaker has gone too far in chasing the future.

Unveiled in Rome, a city Ferrari describes as symbolic because it was the location of its first victory, the Luce is positioned as a new chapter rather than a replacement for the brand’s petrol and hybrid models. Ferrari chairman John Elkann said the car represents the company’s vision becoming reality, while CEO Benedetto Vigna described it as proof of Ferrari’s willingness to “dare” with new technologies.

The Luce is not only Ferrari’s first electric car, but also its second four-door model and first five-seater. Its design was developed with LoveFrom, the creative collective associated with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in collaboration with Ferrari’s own design studio.

Smooth, minimalist shape

That decision has helped fuel the controversy. The Luce adopts a smooth, minimalist shape with a large glasshouse, clean surfaces, floating aerodynamic elements and a cabin designed around digital displays, physical controls and luxury materials. Some have praised the bold break from tradition, while others argue it lacks the aggressive visual drama expected from a Ferrari.

Under the skin, however, Ferrari has thrown serious engineering at the project. The Luce uses an 800V electric architecture, four independent electric motors, all-wheel drive, torque vectoring and a 122kWh battery. Ferrari claims peak power of up to 765kW in Launch Control, with 0-100km/h achieved in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 310km/h.

Comfort, performance and driving emotion

The car also introduces a new approach to electric sound, using real mechanical vibrations from the electric axles rather than an artificial soundtrack. Ferrari says the Luce will offer comfort, performance and driving emotion in a way no combustion architecture could achieve.

Possible rivals could include ultra-luxury and high-performance EVs such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Lotus Emeya, Rolls-Royce Spectre and future electric models from Lamborghini and Bentley.

For Ferrari, the Luce is both a risk and a statement: the Prancing Horse is entering the electric age, whether traditionalists are ready or not.

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