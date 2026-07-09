Africa’s next economic growth chapter depends on stronger trade corridors, says Tata Africa MD

Africa’s long-term economic growth will depend less on national borders and more on efficient trade corridors that connect businesses, manufacturers and consumers across the continent, according to Jacques Taylor, managing director of Tata Africa.

In an opinion piece, Taylor argues that while Africa’s trade corridors have traditionally focused on moving exports to ports, the priority is now shifting towards strengthening internal transport links that support regional trade, industrialisation and economic integration.

He says initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are helping to reshape Africa’s trade landscape by encouraging greater commerce between African countries rather than relying primarily on overseas markets.

Taylor notes that the AfCFTA, regarded as the world’s largest free trade area by participating countries, is expected to contribute significantly to Africa’s economic expansion by 2050. However, he cautions that unlocking its full potential will require substantial investment in transport and logistics infrastructure.

Backbone of Africa’s logistics network

Road transport remains the backbone of the continent’s logistics network, carrying around 80% of freight and 90% of passenger traffic, despite only just over half of Africa’s road network being paved for all-weather use.

According to Taylor, trade corridors are increasingly evolving into economic corridors that influence where industries are established, where businesses invest and where employment opportunities are created.

He argues that improved roads alone will not be enough. Africa also needs integrated transport ecosystems that combine modern logistics, efficient border crossings and reliable freight networks to support industrial growth and the movement of goods across the continent.

Taylor points to ongoing investment by the African Development Bank, which has financed more than 18 000 kilometres of regional highways across 25 road corridors. Nevertheless, he says tens of thousands of kilometres of strategic road infrastructure still require upgrading to accommodate growing freight volumes.

Existing trade routes such as the Maputo Development Corridor and the Dar es Salaam Corridor illustrate the importance of regional connectivity, but further infrastructure improvements remain necessary.

Commercial vehicles for African terrain

Taylor believes commercial vehicle manufacturers also have an important role to play by providing transport solutions suited to Africa’s operating conditions.

He says Tata Africa, which operates assembly facilities in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, has developed commercial vehicles designed for African terrain while supporting mining, agriculture, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Looking ahead, Taylor says governments should complement infrastructure investment by harmonising transport regulations and reducing delays at border crossings.

He concludes that Africa’s future competitiveness will ultimately depend not only on what it produces, but on how efficiently goods, businesses and people are connected across the continent.

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