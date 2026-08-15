All-new Mazda CX-5 heading to South Africa in September

Mazda Southern Africa has confirmed that the all-new CX-5 will reach local dealerships from September 2026, bringing updated technology, improved practicality and a larger body to the competitive medium-SUV market.

The new model was available for pre-order during July and August. Pricing and the complete local derivative line-up have not yet been announced.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine producing 132kW and 240Nm. Mazda says refinements to the suspension, aerodynamics and noise insulation should deliver a smoother ride and quieter cabin.

Lower aerodynamic drag coefficient

Despite its increased dimensions, the new CX-5 has a 5% lower aerodynamic drag coefficient than its predecessor. Rear knee room and headroom have increased, while luggage capacity expands to a claimed 964 litres when the 40:20:40-split rear seats are folded.

Standard and derivative-dependent technology includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-change assistance. The range-topping Homura gains a 15.5-inch central display and electrostatic steering-wheel controls.

Mazda says the CX-5 achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s 2025 testing protocols. It scored 90% for adult-occupant protection, 89% for child occupants, 93% for vulnerable road users and 83% for safety assistance.

Stiff competition

The new CX-5 enters a crowded segment populated by the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Nissan X-Trail, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Ford Territory and Honda CR-V, among other established and emerging competitors like the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Haval H6 and BYD Sealion 6.

“The CX-5 has long been one of Mazda’s most important global nameplates,” Mazda Southern Africa head of marketing and communications Deolinda Da Costa said.

Mazda will support the SUV with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, service plan and roadside assistance package.

Although Sunday World Motoring was not invited to the unveiling, we hope to test the new CX-5 soon to assess how its comfort, performance and technology compare with its key rivals.

Mazda says the CX-5 achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s 2025 testing protocols.

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