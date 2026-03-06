Audi makes Formula 1 debut at Australian Grand Prix

Audi has officially entered the world of Formula 1, marking its debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend – a milestone for the German automaker’s motorsport ambitions.

The race at the Albert Park Circuit on 8 March signals the start of Audi’s long-term commitment to the pinnacle of global motorsport. The company aims to become a serious championship contender before the end of the decade.

The brand used the Grand Prix weekend to showcase its new Formula 1 team, with drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto unveiling the latest high-performance road car from the four-ring brand.

New Audi RS 5

Audi presented the new RS 5, its first RS model equipped with a hybrid powertrain, which mirrors the direction of modern Formula 1 racing cars, where nearly half of the power output now comes from electric energy.

A company film shows the RS 5 being driven around the Albert Park track while engineers from the Audi Revolut F1 Team monitor its performance remotely from mission control.

Adding a nostalgic touch to the event, Audi brought out one of its most iconic race cars – the legendary Audi R8 LMP endurance racer – featuring its distinctive crocodile livery. The car famously won the “Race of a Thousand Years” in Adelaide in 2000.

Former Le Mans champion, Allan McNish, who was part of that historic victory, took the wheel again in Melbourne. McNish now runs Audi’s driver development programme.

Big splash launch in Melbourne

Off from the track, Audi established a floating team hub on the Yarra River in central Melbourne. The venue, at the popular Afloat bar, serves as the team’s public headquarters where fans and guests can watch the race weekend sessions live and interact with the team.

Audi is also using the weekend to promote inclusivity in motorsport by supporting the FIA’s “Girls on Track” initiative, hosting networking events and mentorship sessions to encourage young women to pursue careers in racing.

Brand transformation

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the company’s Formula 1 entry represents a broader transformation for the brand.

“The start of our first Formula 1 season marks the beginning of a new chapter for Audi – both on and off the track,” he said.

Audi aims to use the high-technology environment of Formula 1 to accelerate innovation, with ambitions of competing for world championship titles from 2030.