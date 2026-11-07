Audi unleashes 470kW hybrid RS 5 in SA, priced from R2.43m

Audi has expanded its high-performance RS range in South Africa with the introduction of the all-new RS 5, marking the German luxury carmaker’s entry into the performance plug-in hybrid market. Priced from R2.43-million, the new RS 5 combines a twin-turbocharged petrol engine with electric power, signalling Audi Sport’s shift towards electrification without abandoning the performance characteristics associated with its RS models.

Available in Sedan and Avant (estate) body styles, the newcomer enters a fiercely contested performance car segment dominated by established German rivals, including the BMW M3 Competition and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. The RS 5 Sedan carries a price tag of R2,430,000, while the more practical Avant costs R2,470,000.

Hybrid power meets RS performance

Under the bonnet is a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 470kW and 825Nm of torque. Audi claims the combination enables the RS 5 to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. An optional Audi Sport package increases the maximum speed to 285km/h.

Advertisement

Power is delivered through an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. Unlike conventional performance hybrids that primarily use electrification to boost acceleration, the RS 5 features a 22kWh usable battery capacity, providing a claimed electric-only driving range of between 78km and 84km.

Electric driving for everyday use

This means owners could potentially complete shorter daily commutes without using petrol, provided the battery is sufficiently charged. The battery supports AC charging at up to 11kW, while regenerative braking technology recovers energy during deceleration. However, actual electric range and fuel consumption will depend on driving conditions, charging habits and how frequently the vehicle’s substantial performance is exploited.

New quattro technology takes centre stage

One of the RS 5’s significant engineering developments is its new quattro drivetrain featuring Dynamic Torque Control. According to Audi, it introduces the world’s first electromechanical rear-axle torque-vectoring system in a production vehicle, allowing power to be distributed between the rear wheels to improve cornering agility, traction and stability.

The vehicle also features RS-specific suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers and selectable driving modes, including an RS torque rear setting intended exclusively for closed-course driving.

Aggressive styling with luxury features

Visually, the RS 5 distinguishes itself from the standard A5 through wider bodywork, aggressive bumpers, larger air intakes and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, occupants are greeted by leather-trimmed RS sport seats, digital instrumentation, a head-up display and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Standard equipment includes heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control, surround-view cameras and several driver assistance systems.

Play Mute Play advert

The Avant derivative adds estate-car practicality, potentially appealing to buyers seeking high performance without sacrificing everyday versatility.

Audi’s electrified performance future

The arrival of the RS 5 comes as premium performance manufacturers increasingly embrace electrification, although the additional complexity and weight associated with plug-in hybrid systems remain important considerations for enthusiasts.

Both derivatives are available through selected Audi RS dealerships nationwide and include a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan. The RS 5 forms part of Audi South Africa’s broader product offensive as the brand seeks to strengthen its position in the country’s competitive premium vehicle market.