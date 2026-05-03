Auto China 2026: Where the future of cars, SA’s auto industry was decided

I travelled to Beijing to attend Auto China 2026 and Jetour’s Media Alliance (JMA) annual conference, invited by Jetour South Africa. This trip provided a unique perspective on the future of the global automotive industry and its implications for South Africa.

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