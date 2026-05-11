Automotive brands gear up for NAMPO with new models and future mobility showcase

South Africa’s biggest agricultural exhibition, NAMPO Harvest Day 2026, is set to become a major battleground for automotive and commercial vehicle brands as manufacturers prepare to unveil new products and future mobility technologies in Bothaville this week.

Taking place from May 12 to 15 in the Free State, the annual event attracts thousands of farmers, agribusiness leaders and fleet operators, making it one of the country’s most important platforms for commercial vehicle and mobility brands targeting the agricultural sector.

VW to showcase new products

Volkswagen Group Africa says it will use this year’s event to showcase several products making their first public appearance in South Africa. The company plans to present a mix of passenger vehicles, commercial products and premium mobility solutions as it pushes deeper into future-focused technologies including electrification and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Among the key attractions at the Volkswagen stand will be the powerful Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana fitted with the new 222kW powertrain, alongside the Volkswagen Crafter, Volkswagen Transporter and Volkswagen Vivo Xpress.

Visitors will also get an early preview of the new plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Caravelle. On the passenger vehicle side, the company will display the all-new Audi Q3, the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition. Ducati motorcycles will also form part of the display.

Niels Wichmann, acting director of sales and marketing at Volkswagen Group Africa, said the company’s presence at NAMPO was strategic as the agricultural sector increasingly demanded durable and efficient mobility solutions.

Nissan’s heritage-themed display

Meanwhile, Nissan South Africa will celebrate its more than 60-year relationship with South Africa’s farming community through a heritage-themed display featuring iconic vehicles and special racing division models.

The Japanese brand will also place the spotlight on the Nissan Navara Warrior by Premcar and broader Nissan Navara line-up, which remains one of the company’s key offerings for agricultural and lifestyle customers. Powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm, the Navara has been engineered for towing, off-road durability and demanding working conditions.

Ramy Mohareb, head of communications, brand and customer experience for Nissan Africa, said the exhibition reflects Nissan’s enduring partnership with South Africa’s agricultural sector.

The recently launched Kia Tasman will also be among the major attractions at this year’s NAMPO. The Korean brand’s highly anticipated new bakkie is expected to draw strong interest from farmers and lifestyle buyers as Kia enters one of South Africa’s most fiercely contested vehicle segments.

Tata Africa’s reliable transport solutions

Meanwhile, Tata Africa will also use the exhibition to strengthen its presence in the agricultural and logistics sectors with a wide range of commercial vehicles.

The company’s stand will be headlined by the next-generation Ultra truck range, including the Tata Ultra T.7, Tata Ultra T.9, Tata Ultra T.12 and Tata Ultra T.14.

Other products on display will include the Daewoo X15, Tata Xenon, Tata Super Ace and Tata Prima 2528.

Tata Africa said its participation highlights the company’s focus on delivering reliable transport solutions tailored to South African industries, particularly agriculture and logistics.

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