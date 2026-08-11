Bank’s data confirms Chinese car surge as Chery sales jump 25%

Chery South Africa recorded double-digit sales growth in July as Chinese vehicle manufacturers continue to make deeper inroads into the local market, helped by consumers increasingly prioritising affordability and value.

The Chinese manufacturer said its sales increased 25.54% year on year in July, outpacing the overall new-vehicle market’s growth during the month.

Chery captured 6.64% of South Africa’s passenger vehicle market, placing it fifth among passenger-car brands and sixth in the overall market when light commercial vehicles were included.

Strong first half

Its latest performance follows a strong first half, during which Chery sold 14,593 vehicles between January and June, up 24.9% from 11,687 units during the same period last year.

The growth comes amid a broader shift in South African buying patterns towards Chinese and more affordable vehicles. Standard Bank’s vehicle and asset finance data shows applications increased 10% during the latest 12-month period compared with the preceding 12 months, while concluded finance deals grew 14%.

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More significantly, the bank recorded a 65% increase in financed Chinese new vehicles between the two periods, while Indian vehicles increased 61%.

Mothusi Dire, Standard Bank’s Head of Vehicle and Asset Finance Product and Value Propositions, said greater vehicle availability following the Covid-era supply disruptions and the expansion of Chinese brands were among the factors supporting demand.

Standard Bank’s data also showed 55% growth in entry-level vehicles, compared with 22% for premium vehicles. Dire said consumers had become increasingly value-conscious, comparing vehicles on affordability, specifications, warranties and total cost of ownership. Manufacturers have responded with discounts, longer warranties, service plans and other incentives.

Expansion of Chinese brands

This changing consumer behaviour has provided fertile ground for Chinese manufacturers, including Chery, which have expanded rapidly in South Africa with competitively priced SUVs offering comparatively high levels of standard equipment.

SUVs remain an important part of that growth. Standard Bank recorded a 35% increase in financed SUVs over the latest 12-month period, while MPVs grew 51% and double-cab bakkies 47%.

Chery’s local range is heavily concentrated on SUVs, with the Tiggo 4 Pro remaining its biggest seller. The model recorded 11,322 sales during the first six months of 2026, followed by the Tiggo 7 with 2,173 units, Tiggo 8 with 816 and Tiggo 9 with 282.

Also Read: Chery posts strong sales in SA as Tiggo 4 drives growth

The manufacturer is also broadening its offering beyond conventional petrol engines through models such as the Tiggo Cross CSH Hybrid and Tiggo 8 CSH plug-in hybrid. Globally, Chery Group reported sales of 276,820 vehicles in July, up 23.3% year on year, while new-energy vehicle sales almost doubled to 129,067 units.

Despite the strong local market momentum, Standard Bank cautioned that continued growth into 2027 was not guaranteed. Dire said household debt, inflation, fuel and food prices, geopolitical developments and government automotive policy could influence future demand.

For now, however, financing trends suggest that Chery’s growth is part of a wider reshaping of South Africa’s vehicle market, as buyers increasingly consider newer Chinese brands alongside established Japanese, Korean and European manufacturers.

Also Read: Chery Q enters SA’s affordable EV battle

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