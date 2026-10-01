BMW boosts X3 M50 power, adds new Black Package

BMW is giving its X3 M50 xDrive a performance boost alongside a new Black Package aimed at adding a more distinctive look to the performance-focused SUV.

The German manufacturer has increased output from the X3 M50 xDrive’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine by 33kW, taking maximum power to 326kW. The engine retains BMW’s 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and now propels the X3 M50 xDrive from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds. Using the one-foot rollout measurement method, BMW quotes a quicker time of 4.1 seconds.

Importantly, the additional performance will apply to all X3 M50 xDrive models and is not limited to vehicles specified with the new Black Package. BMW says the updated engine also complies with Euro 7 emissions requirements.

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From December, buyers in overseas markets will also be able to specify the Black Package exclusively on the X3 M50 xDrive. According to BMW South Africa, the Black Package will only be available locally by the third quarter of 2027.

Exterior changes include 22-inch Polygon 1134 M Black alloy wheels, high-gloss black M Sport brake calipers and black M logos, and model badging with silver outlines.

Inside, BMW has increased the use of Alcantara and motorsport-inspired detailing. Alcantara is applied to sections of the dashboard, door trims, centre armrest and smartphone charging area.

The seats combine black Alcantara and Veganza upholstery with blue stitching and piping, while the M logos are embossed into the headrests. Other changes include floor mats with M-colour detailing, selected controls finished with BMW Individual CraftedClarity glass applications and an M steering wheel with a leather-covered airbag section.

The X3 M50 xDrive sits at the performance end of the regular X3 range, below BMW’s full M models, combining increased performance with the practicality of the brand’s popular premium midsize SUV.

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