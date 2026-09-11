BMW iX5 Hydrogen moves closer to production as road testing intensifies

BMW is stepping up development of its first series-production hydrogen-powered vehicle, with prototypes of the iX5 Hydrogen undergoing real-world testing as the German manufacturer prepares to industrialise its latest fuel-cell technology.

The company says the programme has entered its next phase, combining vehicle testing with prototype assembly of its third-generation fuel-cell system at its Hydrogen Competence Centre in Munich. Preparations for future series production are also under way at BMW’s engine plant in Steyr, Austria.

Putting the powertrain to the test

Testing is focused on how the fuel-cell system, electric motor, high-voltage battery, hydrogen storage system and electronic controls operate together under demanding environmental and driving conditions.

BMW is targeting performance comparable with the battery-electric iX5, including acceleration from 0-100km/h in less than five seconds.

The manufacturer is also aiming for a WLTP driving range of up to 750km, while hydrogen tanks could be refilled in less than five minutes. Unlike a conventional hydrogen combustion vehicle, the iX5 Hydrogen uses hydrogen in a fuel cell to generate electricity, which ultimately powers an electric motor.

The role of hydrogen in electrification

BMW believes the technology could complement battery-electric vehicles, particularly in applications where longer driving ranges, rapid refuelling and greater flexibility are required.

South Africa has already played a role in BMW’s hydrogen testing programme. In February 2024, Anglo American Platinum (now Valterra Platinum Limited), BMW Group South Africa and Sasol launched a public-road trial of a pilot fleet of BMW iX5 Hydrogen vehicles in the country. The initiative followed a collaboration agreement signed at the South African Green Hydrogen Summit in October 2023, with the three companies contributing different elements of the hydrogen value chain to demonstrate potential real-world applications.

However, hydrogen passenger vehicles continue to face challenges, notably the limited availability of public hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. BMW has not confirmed whether the series-production iX5 Hydrogen will be offered in South Africa.

Industrialisation and global production

Meanwhile, assembly of BMW’s third-generation fuel-cell system is progressing in Munich, where engineers are refining manufacturing processes and testing methods ahead of industrialisation.

Lessons from prototype production are being transferred to the Steyr facility, where manufacturing equipment and test benches have already been installed and employees are undergoing training. The Austrian plant is expected to eventually manufacture the fuel-cell systems for series-production vehicles.

Financial backing and long-term strategy

The programme is receiving significant public funding. Germany’s federal government is contributing €191-million (R3.5-billion) towards development of the iX5 Hydrogen powertrain and tank system, while the state of Bavaria is providing a further €82-million (R1.5-billion).

BMW’s investment in hydrogen reflects its broader technology-neutral electrification strategy rather than an exclusive reliance on battery-electric vehicles. If successfully brought to market, the iX5 Hydrogen will give BMW another zero-tailpipe-emission powertrain option alongside its expanding battery-electric portfolio.