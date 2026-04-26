BMW unveils bold its new 7 Series ahead of Auto China in Beijing

Just two days before the official opening of Auto China 2026 in Beijing, BMW Group pulled the wraps off its all-new BMW 7 Series – a calculated move that underscores the strategic importance of China, the world’s largest automotive market, to the German luxury car maker.

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