Bolt launches electric vehicle ride-hailing category in South Africa

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has officially launched its electric vehicle (EV) category in South Africa, starting in Cape Town as competition in the country’s growing electric mobility space intensifies.

The launch, announced on Monday, forms part of Bolt’s broader African strategy to accelerate sustainable urban mobility and expand the adoption of EVs across the continent.

The company said it plans to scale the category to 500 electric vehicles in South Africa by December 2026, with Johannesburg earmarked as the next city for the rollout.

Partnership with YugoRide

The Cape Town launch is being implemented through a fleet partnership with YugoRide, which will supply and manage the electric vehicle fleet operating on the platform.

Bolt’s move comes months after rival Uber South Africa became the first e-hailing operator in the country to introduce a fully electric ride-hailing product.

Uber launched Uber Go Electric in the fourth quarter of 2025 through its fleet partner, Valternative Energy, positioning itself as an early mover in the local EV mobility race.

The entry of major ride-hailing operators into electric mobility signals growing confidence in South Africa’s EV market despite persistent challenges around charging infrastructure, electricity supply concerns, and the relatively high cost of electric vehicles.

Sustainable earning opportunities

Bolt currently operates electric ride categories in more than 70 cities globally and has already introduced EV mobility initiatives in Kenya and Nigeria.

Caroline Wanjihia, Bolt’s regional director for rides in Africa and international markets, said South Africa remains one of the company’s most important markets globally.

“South Africa is one of Bolt’s most important markets globally, and the launch of our EV category reflects our long-term confidence in the country’s mobility future,” she said.

“We believe electric mobility presents an important opportunity not only from a sustainability perspective but also from an economic one.

“By lowering operational expenses and improving efficiency, EVs have the potential to create more sustainable earning opportunities for drivers while contributing to cleaner urban transport systems.”

Cleaner transport solutions

The City of Cape Town welcomed the launch, describing it as an important step towards achieving the metro’s carbon neutrality ambitions by 2050.

Roberto Quintas, a member of the mayoral committee for urban mobility, said that every electric Bolt vehicle added to Cape Town’s roads contributed to cleaner transport solutions.

YugoRide co-founder William Huang said South Africa’s transition to electric mobility required more than simply introducing EVs.

“We recognised that if South Africa’s transition to electric mobility was going to succeed, it required more than just vehicles—it required infrastructure, operational support, and the right strategic partners,” Huang said.

Bolt recently celebrated 10 years since starting operations in the country and announced that the platform had contributed R3-billion to the local economy.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content