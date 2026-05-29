BYD Dolphin G DM-i launched in Europe and confirmed for South Africa

Chinese new-energy vehicle giant BYD has unveiled the new Dolphin G DM-i for Europe, marking what the company describes as a bold attempt to disrupt the highly competitive B-segment compact hatchback market with its latest hybrid technology.

The new model, which combines electric driving capability with hybrid flexibility, forms part of BYD’s growing global expansion strategy as the brand aggressively pushes for greater market share outside China, including in South Africa.

A very reliable source has also confirmed to Sunday World Motoring that the Dolphin

G DM-i is expected to be launched in South Africa as part of BYD’s broader local product offensive aimed at strengthening its position in the fast-growing new-energy vehicle segment.

Smooth and quiet driving experience

Powered by BYD’s Super Hybrid DM technology, the Dolphin G DM-i has been designed to offer motorists the smooth and quiet driving experience associated with electric vehicles while still retaining the convenience and long-distance flexibility of a petrol-powered hybrid.

According to BYD, the compact hatchback can travel more than 1 000km on a full tank and fully charged battery, making it an attractive proposition for motorists still concerned about charging infrastructure and range anxiety.

The Dolphin G DM-i measures 4.16m in length and 1.825m in width, positioning it directly in the heart of Europe’s highly contested supermini category – a segment dominated by practical and affordable urban vehicles.

A compact car in the electric era

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li said the company wants to redefine what customers can expect from a compact vehicle in the electrified era.

“The European B-segment is one of the most important parts of the market, and with Dolphin G DM-i, we want to redefine what customers can expect from a compact car in the electric era,” said Li.

She added that the vehicle combines long electric driving range, intelligent hybrid technology and advanced digital features in an accessible package aimed at making sustainable mobility more practical for a broader audience.

The announcement comes as BYD continues ramping up its presence in South Africa where it is already taking on rivals such as VW, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Chery, GWM, Omoda, Jaecoo and MG amongst others in the increasingly crowded Chinese new-energy vehicle space.

The Dolphin G DM-i is expected to go on sale in Europe in the coming weeks, with first customer deliveries anticipated before the end of the European summer. BYD says full specifications and equipment details will be revealed closer to launch.

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