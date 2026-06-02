BYD set to expand SA line-up with new Atto 2 DM-i hybrid SUV

Chinese new-energy vehicle giant BYD Auto is preparing to strengthen its growing presence in South Africa with the upcoming launch of the all-new Atto 2 DM-i, a plug-in hybrid SUV expected to intensify competition in one of the country’s fastest-growing vehicle segments.

The new model will be officially unveiled to local media and industry stakeholders on June 10 and 11, with pricing and full specifications set to be announced on the second day of the launch.

The launch comes barely two months after BYD introduced the larger Atto 8 plug-in hybrid SUV to the local market as part of an aggressive product offensive aimed at increasing its market share in South Africa.

DM-i plug-in hybrid technology

While the manufacturer has kept most details under wraps, it has confirmed that the Atto 2 DM-i will feature its latest DM-i plug-in hybrid technology, combining electric driving capability with the flexibility of a petrol-powered drivetrain for longer journeys.

The newcomer will also utilise BYD’s Blade Battery technology, which has become one of the Chinese manufacturer’s signature innovations and is already featured across several models sold globally.

Industry observers expect the Atto 2 DM-i to target buyers looking for an electrified compact SUV that offers lower fuel consumption without the range anxiety often associated with fully electric vehicles.

Sights on bigger share of local market

The vehicle is expected to compete against a growing list of rivals in South Africa’s electrified SUV market, including the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Haval Jolion Pro HEV, Chery Tiggo 7 CHS, Omoda C7 SHS and other new-energy offerings from Chinese manufacturers seeking a bigger share of the local market.

“The South African market has responded incredibly positively to BYD’s growing vehicle portfolio, and we are excited to continue building on that momentum with the introduction of the Atto 2 DM-i,” said BYD Auto South Africa marketing director Nomonde Kweyi.

She said the vehicle was aimed at customers who wanted the benefits of electrified mobility without sacrificing practicality, convenience or everyday usability.

Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles

The arrival of the Atto 2 DM-i forms part of BYD’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in South Africa as demand for hybrid and electric vehicles continues to grow.

Key questions remain around the vehicle’s fuel efficiency, electric driving range and, perhaps most importantly, its pricing. Those answers will be revealed when the wraps come off next week.

Sunday World Motoring will be attending the official launch and will bring readers first driving impressions, pricing details and a comprehensive review of BYD’s latest challenger in the local SUV market.

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