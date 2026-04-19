BYD ups the ante with new Atto 8 seven-seater SUV

BYD Auto South Africa has expanded its local product line-up with the launch of the new BYD Atto 8 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
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- BYD Auto South Africa has launched the new BYD Atto 8 in Johannesburg.
- This launch expands BYD's local product line-up.
- The event took place on a Wednesday.
- Additional details about the launch are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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