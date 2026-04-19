Motoring

BYD ups the ante with new Atto 8 seven-seater SUV

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

BYD Auto South Africa has expanded its local product line-up with the launch of the new BYD Atto 8 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • BYD Auto South Africa has launched the new BYD Atto 8 in Johannesburg.
  • This launch expands BYD's local product line-up.
  • The event took place on a Wednesday.
  • Additional details about the launch are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
  • The full story requires purchasing the e-edition via the provided link.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments