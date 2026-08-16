Changan Hunter K50: A range-extender bakkie

By Edward Moleke Makwana

South Africa’s increasingly crowded bakkie market has another Chinese contender, but the Changan Hunter K50 arrives with a rather unusual proposition: combining electric propulsion with a petrol engine that acts as a range extender.

Changan describes the Hunter as the world’s first Range Extender Electric Vehicle bakkie, and after living with it for a week, its appeal became particularly evident when the petrol tank eventually ran dry, yet the bakkie kept going.

Unlike a conventional hybrid, the Hunter’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine primarily serves as a generator, while electric motors drives the vehicle. The system produces a combined 200kW of power and 470Nm of torque, supplied by a 31.2kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Changan claims up to 145km of electric-only driving on the CLTC cycle and a total range of as much as 1 000km when the petrol generator is brought into the equation.

That combination makes considerable sense in a country where charging infrastructure remains uneven, particularly outside major urban centres.

During my time with the Hunter, I managed to empty its petrol tank but still had sufficient battery power to continue with my daily driving for roughly another day. It provided an unexpected degree of reassurance and illustrated one of the strongest arguments for range-extender technology.

On electric power, the Hunter is particularly pleasant to drive. Acceleration is brisk thanks to the immediate torque, while the ride is smooth and comfortable. In this respect it reminded me of the BYD Shark 6, another electrified Chinese bakkie shaking up the traditional diesel-dominated segment. The experience becomes less convincing once the petrol generator starts working. Its persistent engine note can become irritating, particularly after experiencing the comparative serenity of EV mode.

Visually, the Hunter combines futuristic detailing with familiar bakkie proportions. There is a bold grille, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels, although viewed from the side, it can easily be mistaken for the Peugeot Landtrek.

Inside, it feels closer to a premium SUV than a traditional workhorse. A 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, Wi-Fi connectivity and over-the-air updates are complemented by relatively upmarket materials and generous passenger space.

Safety and driver-assistance equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, a 540-degree panoramic camera, electronic stability and traction control, trailer sway control, hill-start and hill-descent assistance, ABS and multiple airbags.

Despite its bakkie credentials and electric four-wheel drive, the Hunter struck me more as a leisure vehicle than a rugged working tool. Its comfort, technology and electrified drivetrain appear better suited to lifestyle buyers wanting something different.

Pricing starts at R799 900, and the Hunter is backed by a five-year/150 000km warranty.

For buyers who want the benefits of electric driving without committing completely to a battery EV – particularly those regularly travelling where charging or even fuel stations can be scarce, the Hunter presents an interesting alternative.

But the decision is becoming tougher. BYD has upgraded the Shark 6 with a 2.0-litre engine, sharpening the contest between two unconventional electrified bakkies. For now, I would still take the BYD. The Hunter’s persistent generator noise ultimately detracts from what is otherwise an impressively smooth, comfortable and technologically interesting alternative to the conventional diesel bakkie.