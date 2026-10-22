Chery and JLR revive Freelander with powerful 460kW hybrid SUV

The Freelander nameplate is making a comeback, but this time as a standalone automotive brand developed through a partnership between Chinese manufacturer Chery and British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The new Freelander 8, unveiled in Abu Dhabi last month, marks a significant departure from the original Land Rover Freelander, which was discontinued in 2015.

Further details emerged at the Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China, this week, where the companies showcased a new five-seat version alongside the previously revealed six-seater.

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Powerful plug-In hybrid performance

Under the bonnet, the plug-in hybrid SUV combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, producing a combined 460kW and 662Nm. That is enough to propel the large SUV from 0–100km/h in a claimed 5.8 seconds. A 34.12kWh battery provides a claimed 110km of electric driving, while the combined petrol-electric range stretches to 886km under specified test conditions.

Built for luxury and off-roading

Despite its luxury positioning, the Freelander 8 has been engineered with off-road capability in mind. Its dual-chamber air suspension offers up to 266mm of ground clearance, while the manufacturer claims a maximum wading depth of 900mm. Nine driving modes cater for different conditions, including sand driving.

Tech-loaded cabin

Inside, the technology-focused cabin features a 46.3-inch Mini LED display, an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant and more than 30 driver-assistance functions. The vehicle also offers automated parking technology in selected markets.

The new brand combines JLR-led design with Chery’s technology and manufacturing capabilities, reflecting growing cooperation between established European manufacturers and Chinese automotive companies.

Global rollout plans

International sales will begin in the United Arab Emirates during the first quarter of 2027, followed by other markets. Right-hand-drive production is planned, initially targeting Australia and New Zealand. South African availability remains unconfirmed, although the planned expansion into right-hand-drive markets could eventually create an opportunity for a local introduction.

Pricing has not been announced.