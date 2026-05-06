Chery posts strongest monthly sales in South Africa as Tiggo 4 Pro drives growth

Chery South Africa has recorded its strongest sales month of the year after selling 2,462 vehicles in April, continuing the Chinese automaker’s rapid rise in the local market.

The impressive performance was once again led by the popular Chery Tiggo 4 Pro model range, which accounted for 1,871 units – more than 75% of the brand’s total monthly sales.

Affordable entry point

Chery said the strong showing was further boosted by the recent introduction of the Tiggo Cross LiT derivative, aimed at customers seeking an affordable entry point into the range. The model is available with either a manual gearbox priced from R279,900 or a CVT derivative from R309,900.

Despite its positioning as an entry-level offering, the Tiggo Cross LiT comes with features such as LED headlights, dual 10.25-inch digital screens, a reverse camera, heated side mirrors as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The broader Tiggo line-up also contributed to the April sales surge, with the Chery Tiggo 7 recording 425 units, the Chery Tiggo 8 contributing 119 units and the flagship Chery Tiggo 9 adding 47 units.

Growing brand appeal

Jay Jay Botes, general manager for Chery South Africa, said the results highlighted the growing appeal of the brand among local consumers.

“April was an excellent month for Chery South Africa, with nearly 2,500 vehicles sold last month. It’s a clear reflection of the strength of our Tiggo range,” said Botes.

The latest sales figures also mark Chery’s fourth consecutive month of growth this year. The company recorded 2,258 sales in January, 2,312 in February and 2,390 in March before reaching its April high.

Over the first four months of 2026, Chery South Africa has sold 9,422 vehicles locally, with the Tiggo 4 Pro family accounting for 7,193 units.

The brand’s continued growth comes as competition intensifies among Chinese vehicle manufacturers in South Africa, with rivals such as BYD and GWM South Africa as well as sister brands Omoda-Jaecoo South Africa and Jetour South Africa, all aggressively expanding their local footprint.

Chery added that hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also form part of its continued expansion plans in South Africa.

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