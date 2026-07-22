Chery Q enters SA’s affordable EV battle

Chery South Africa is preparing to intensify the battle for affordable electric vehicles when it introduces the new fully electric Chery Q in early September, with pricing expected to start at R350,000.

The compact hatchback will enter a rapidly growing entry-level EV segment alongside the Geely E2 and BYD Dolphin Surf, which are priced from R339,900 to R389,900. The three models are set to contest the title of South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle as manufacturers seek to attract motorists who have previously been priced out of electric mobility.

Practical vehicle more than urban runabout

Chery says the Q has been developed as a practical primary vehicle rather than merely a small urban runabout.

“The Q has been developed to make electric driving a realistic option for more South Africans,” said Verene Petersen, Chery South Africa’s national marketing and communications manager.

“Its compact dimensions make it well suited to the city, but it still offers the space, range and everyday practicality buyers expect from their primary vehicle.”

The Q is powered by a 90kW electric motor supplied by a 42.7kWh battery. Chery claims a driving range of up to 400km on the less stringent NEDC testing cycle, although real-world range is likely to vary according to driving conditions and usage.

Its compact proportions and 5.2m turning radius are aimed at making it easy to manoeuvre in congested urban areas. The higher-specification Elite derivative will also offer driver-assistance technology and an automatic parking system.

Measuring 4,195mm long, 1,811mm wide and 1,570mm high, the Q features a relatively lengthy 2,700mm wheelbase designed to maximise cabin space.

Boot capacity is rated at 375 litres, expanding to 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded. A 70-litre front storage compartment provides additional luggage capacity.

The design combines squared-off proportions with rounded detailing in what Chery calls “Square-Round Harmony”. Distinctive features include Q-shaped LED headlights, semi-flush door handles, two-tone mirrors and a floating C-pillar.

Red Dot Product Design Award

The model has also received a Red Dot Product Design Award and will be offered with a six-layer high-gloss paint finish backed by a 10-year anti-fade promise.

Inside, the Q features an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor. A column-mounted gear selector frees up additional storage space in the centre console.

Chery’s pre-order package includes a seven-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a home-charging wallbox and portable charging equipment. Buyers may also choose between a charging card equivalent to the value of their holding deposit or a deduction from the purchase price.

Final specifications, derivative pricing and standard equipment will be announced closer to the vehicle’s September launch.

ALSO READ: Geely E2 adds its name to the hat for most affordable EVs

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