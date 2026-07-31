Chery upgrades Tiggo 8 Pro lineup with better tech and safety at under R500 000

Chinese automaker Chery has strengthened its presence in South Africa’s highly competitive seven-seat SUV segment with the introduction of the new Tiggo 8 Pro LS, replacing the Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive+ in the local range.

Priced at R499 900, the latest derivative brings a host of design, technology, comfort and safety upgrades while maintaining the value-for-money proposition that has helped the Tiggo 8 establish itself as one of the brand’s flagship models.

The newcomer enters a fiercely contested segment, where it will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, Mahindra XUV700, Jetour X70 Plus and GWM Haval H6, while also appealing to buyers seeking a feature-rich family SUV at an accessible price point.

Powering the Tiggo 8 Pro LS is Chery’s 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 137kW and 275Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Chery claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.2 litres per 100km.

Sportier front-end design

The SUV receives a refreshed exterior featuring a sportier front-end design, new full-width LED tail lamps, automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights and heated exterior mirrors. Customers can choose from New Khaki White, New Carbon Black and Tech Gray paint finishes.

Inside, the seven-seater gains dual 12.3-inch digital displays comprising a digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, intelligent voice command and a new 50-watt wireless smartphone charger headline the technology upgrades.

The cabin also offers synthetic leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and dedicated air-conditioning vents for second- and third-row passengers.

Seating for seven

Practicality remains a key selling point, with seating for seven and luggage capacity ranging from 117 litres with all seats occupied to 739 litres when the third-row seats are folded. A power-operated tailgate further enhances convenience.

Safety has also been enhanced with a 540-degree HD panoramic camera system, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward-collision warning, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert. These complement seven airbags and a full suite of electronic stability and braking systems.

“The new Tiggo 8 Pro LS reflects Chery’s focus on giving South African families more comfort, more technology and more reassurance in a package that remains accessible,” said Verene Petersen, National Marketing Manager at Chery South Africa.

The Tiggo 8 Pro LS is sold with a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/one million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner and a five-year/75,000km service plan. Buyers also benefit from Chery’s Trans-national Warranty Programme, which provides warranty support through authorised Chery dealerships in selected international markets.