Chinese brands dominate as Jetour T2 wins 2026 SA Car of the Year

Chinese automotive brands delivered a major statement in South Africa this week after the Jetour T2 was crowned the overall winner of the 2026 South African Car of the Year competition in Johannesburg.

The victory marks the first time in the competition’s 40-year history that a Chinese brand has secured the country’s most prestigious motoring accolade, underlining the rapid rise of Chinese manufacturers in the local market.

I was among the 25-member jury panel of motoring journalists tasked with evaluating this year’s finalists during a rigorous three-day testing programme at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane.

The competition, organised by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists, began with more than 55 qualifying vehicles launched locally during 2025 before the field was narrowed to 18 finalists across six categories.

The Jetour T2, which also won the Mild Adventure category, impressed jurors with its combination of rugged styling, modern technology, practicality, and strong value proposition. It edged out rivals including the Hyundai Santa Fe, BYD Shark 6, and GWM Haval H7.

Another Chinese model, the Omoda C7, claimed victory in the Family category after outperforming competitors such as the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV, Leapmotor C10 REEV, Opel Grandland, and Volkswagen Tayron.

European brands feature prominently

German and European brands also featured prominently among the winners. The Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI secured top honours in the Compact category, while the Audi A5 won the Premium category.

In the Performance category, the powerful Audi RS Q8 emerged victorious, while the Land Rover Defender OCTA claimed the Adventure category title.

Thami Masemola, chairman of the SA Car of the Year competition, described the milestone 40th edition as a reflection of the rapidly evolving South African automotive landscape.

“This landmark year makes the victories even more meaningful as they become part of a proud history dating back to 1986,” he said.

Final year of sponsorship

Public voting also played a role in this year’s awards, with the Chery Tiggo 7 winning the Old Mutual Insure Motor Enthusiast People’s Choice Award.

The 2026 competition also marked the final year of sponsorship by Old Mutual Insure, ending a long-running partnership with one of South Africa’s leading motoring awards platforms.

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