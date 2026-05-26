Chinese commercial vehicle LDV delivers Terron 9 in South Africa

Chinese commercial vehicle brand LDV has officially introduced the new Terron 9 double-cab bakkie to the South African market ahead of the brand’s anticipated official local launch event expected to take place in June.

The Terron 9 enters one of South Africa’s most competitive vehicle segments, where it will battle established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, GWM P500 and soon-to-be-launched JMC Grand Avenue in the growing premium lifestyle and adventure-focused market.

Priced from R779,900, the LDV Terron 9 aims to blend the rugged practicality expected from a workhorse bakkie with the comfort, refinement and technology often associated with luxury SUVs.

The newcomer features a bold and muscular design with LED headlights, daytime running lights, 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and an electric tailgate. Higher-spec models also gain a panoramic sunroof.

With a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase measuring 3,300mm, LDV says the Terron 9 has been engineered to offer both strong off-road capability and long-distance comfort.

Inside, the double cab offers an extensive specification list aimed at buyers increasingly seeking premium features in the bakkie segment.

Ventilated seats

Features include leather upholstery, dual 12.3-inch digital displays, a JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, and a massage function for the driver’s seat.

The Terron 9 is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 164kW and 520Nm of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and a 4×4 drivetrain.

The vehicle also features multiple terrain modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud, Snow, Sand, Tow, Rock, Wade and Crawl modes, while front and rear differential locks are designed to improve off-road capability and traction in demanding conditions.

Safety features

LDV claims the Terron 9 offers a towing capacity of up to 3 500kg, placing it firmly among the leading contenders in the segment.

Safety features include seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane safety systems, hill descent control, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring. The bakkie has also achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

The launch of the Terron 9 comes as Chinese automotive brands continue intensifying competition in South Africa’s lucrative bakkie market, traditionally dominated by Japanese, American and European manufacturers.

The LDV Terron 9 is sold with a five-year/200 000km warranty and is available in several exterior colours, including Blanc White, Desert Yellow and Spruce Green.

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