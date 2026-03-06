Citroën Basalt SUV-coupé heading to local dealerships this month

Citroën South Africa has confirmed that its all-new Citroën Basalt will arrive in the local market by the end of this month, introducing a bold new SUV-coupé option in the competitive B-segment.

Citroën South Africa has confirmed that Basalt will arrive in the local market at the end of this month, bringing a bold SUV-coupé option to the competitive B-segment. SW Motoring has been invited to a Citroën launch on March 24, where the Basalt is expected to be officially unveiled.

Bold SUV priced in line with smaller cars

The Basalt forms part of Citroën’s global C-Cubed programme, which focuses on developing accessible vehicles for key growth markets. According to the French automaker, the new model reflects its global design philosophy centred on simplicity, comfort, sustainability and daring design.

Positioned between a conventional hatchback and an SUV, the Basalt aims to deliver the elevated driving position and practicality of an SUV while maintaining the efficiency and affordability typically associated with smaller passenger cars.

The newcomer will stand out in the segment thanks to its SUV-coupe styling, a body design that combines the muscular stance of an SUV with a sloping, coupe-like roofline. Citroën says this design approach is aimed at buyers seeking something more expressive and distinctive than traditional compact SUVs.

Aimed at young professionals

The Basalt has been developed with young professionals and growing families in mind, offering generous interior space, particularly in the rear seats, as well as ground clearance suited to South Africa’s varied road conditions.

Citroën’s well-known Advanced Comfort programme will also feature prominently in the Basalt. This includes suspension tuning designed to deliver a smoother ride, as well as carefully designed seats intended to improve long-distance comfort.

Inside, the Basalt will feature a contemporary infotainment system with modern connectivity features, while a comprehensive safety package is expected to form part of the standard specification.

The Basalt will join the recently refreshed Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross in the local lineup, strengthening the French automobile’s presence in South Africa’s high-volume passenger vehicle segments.

However, the new model will enter an increasingly crowded market. In South Africa’s compact crossover category, the Basalt is expected to compete with rivals such as the Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigo, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Suzuki Fronx and Kia Seltos.

These models have gained popularity among buyers seeking SUV styling and practicality in compact, affordable packages.

Citroën has not yet confirmed local pricing or detailed specifications for the Basalt, but further information will be released closer to the official launch date.

With its distinctive design and comfort-focused approach, the Basalt is expected to play an important role in Citroën’s efforts to expand its footprint in the South African market.

