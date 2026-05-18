Citroën targets SA’s growing delivery market with new Hola panel van

Stellantis has officially launched the new Citroën Hola panel van in South Africa, targeting the country’s rapidly expanding e-commerce and urban delivery market with an affordable compact cargo solution.

The Hola enters a growing segment of small commercial vehicles and panel vans competing against models such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo XPress, Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo, Renault Triber Express, Mahindra XUV 3XO panel van, Kia Picanto panel van, and Nissan Magnite Move.

According to Stellantis, the Hola has been purpose-built to address the increasing demand for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles capable of navigating congested city streets while supporting small business owners, courier operators, and SME delivery services.

“South Africans made around 35 million more e-commerce purchases in 2024 than in 2019, and parcel volume is still compounding at double-digit rates.

Engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox

Courier operators and SME fulfillment partners urgently need compact, fuel-efficient vehicles that are built to tackle urban traffic and narrow parking spaces,” said Mmathapelo Khumalo, head of Citroën South Africa.

Powering the Hola is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine producing 60kW and 115Nm of torque.

The engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and delivers a claimed combined fuel consumption of 5.6 litres per 100km.

Citroën says the compact van also meets Euro 5 emissions standards, helping reduce running costs for operators spending long hours in stop-start traffic conditions.

One of the Hola’s biggest selling points is its enclosed rear cargo area, which offers a payload capacity of 386kg.

The loading bay features an integrated bulkhead and load tie-down points to keep cargo secure during deliveries.

Designed for easy maneuverability

Unlike traditional half-ton bakkies often used for urban deliveries, the fully enclosed rear compartment offers improved security and protection from weather conditions.

Measuring just under four metres in length and featuring a tight 10-metre turning circle, the Hola has been designed for easy maneuverability in crowded urban environments and tight parking spaces.

Inside the cabin, the Hola offers a surprising level of modern technology and comfort for its price bracket. Features include a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a multifunction steering wheel, power steering, and air conditioning.

Safety features include dual front, side, and curtain airbags; ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution; and rear parking sensors.

Five-year/100,000km warranty

The Citroën Hola is priced from R242 500, including VAT, and is available immediately through Stellantis dealerships nationwide.

Buyers also benefit from a five-year/100,000km warranty, 15 000km service intervals, and the option of a two-year/30 000km service plan.

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