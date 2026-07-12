Deepal S07 has style and substance, but charging frustrations linger

The premium electric vehicle (EV) segment is the latest battleground for Chinese carmakers as they continue to make major advances in South Africa. I recently spent a week living with the all-electric Deepal S07, courtesy of Changan South Africa, to determine whether this stylish newcomer can compete with some well-established rivals.

Deepal is a premium sub-brand of Changan, one of China’s oldest automotive manufacturers, and it has certainly arrived with bold ambitions.

The first thing that grabs your attention is the design. According to Changan, the S07 was designed in Turin, Italy, and engineered in the United Kingdom. That international influence is immediately apparent. More than once during my week with the vehicle, curious onlookers mistook it for a Lamborghini from a distance.

Finished in striking Nebula Green metallic and riding on large 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sport Maxx tyres, the S07 turns heads wherever it goes. Its coupe-inspired silhouette, frameless doors, flush door handles and distinctive LED lighting give it a futuristic yet elegant presence. Personally, I suspect that 19- or even 18-inch wheels would have delivered an even more compliant ride over South Africa’s often imperfect roads.

Inside, Deepal says the cabin draws inspiration from classic Mediterranean yacht aesthetics, and it certainly feels premium. Vegan leather seats, high-quality materials and a minimalist dashboard create an airy, premium atmosphere.

Technology is another major highlight. The dashboard features a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, enhanced by an augmented reality head-up display, intelligent voice control, and gesture recognition. The S07 is also packed with advanced safety technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, pedestrian detection, multiple collision warning systems, driver monitoring and a high-definition 540-degree camera system that inspires confidence behind the wheel.

Like many modern electric vehicles, however, Deepal has perhaps taken minimalism a step too far. Almost every vehicle function is controlled through the central touchscreen. Adjusting something as simple as the air-conditioning vents became more complicated than necessary, echoing a criticism I previously had with the Volvo EX30.

On the road, the electric drivetrain delivers 160kW of power and 320Nm torque, providing the instant acceleration that EV buyers have come to expect. The steering feels exceptionally light, making city driving effortless, while overall ride quality remains smooth and refined.

The biggest disappointment during my week, however, came away from the road. Deepal claims a driving range of up to 560km and highlights fast-charging capability, but my experience with South Africa’s public charging infrastructure proved frustrating. The supplied Rubicon charging card failed to authenticate at several charging stations I visited, including Steyn City, Fourways Mall and Design Quarter.

After raising the matter with Changan South Africa, Rubicon explained that Fourways Mall was affected by a server failure involving a roaming partner, while the Design Quarter station was undergoing maintenance. Although these issues were beyond the vehicle itself, they nevertheless highlighted one of the biggest hurdles still facing EV adoption in South Africa. Prospective owners will undoubtedly enjoy far greater peace of mind with a home wall-box charger installed.

Priced from R995 900, the Deepal S07 includes a five-year/90 000km maintenance plan, a five-year/150 000km warranty and an eight-year/150 000km battery warranty. It enters an increasingly competitive segment populated by impressive rivals such as the BYD Sealion 7, Omoda C9 SHS, BMW iX1, Toyota bZ4X and Volvo EX30.

The Deepal S07 undoubtedly possesses the styling, technology and premium ambience to stand out in this crowded market. With further refinement to its user interface and continued improvements to South Africa’s public charging ecosystem, it has every opportunity to establish itself as a compelling premium electric SUV. Until then, it remains an impressive newcomer that shows enormous promise in one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.