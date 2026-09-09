Facelifted Hyundai Staria debuts in SA to rival VW Caravelle, Mercedes V-Class

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has launched the facelifted Staria locally, introducing updated styling and cabin technology while retaining the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel powertrain.

The refreshed multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) receives its most noticeable changes at the front, where Hyundai has redesigned the bumpers and radiator grille. The brand says the revised grille also improves cooling and aerodynamic performance.

The Staria’s distinctive horizontal daytime running light has also been redesigned, replacing the previous three-piece treatment with a cleaner light signature. New wheel designs and a revised rear bumper garnish complete the exterior changes.

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More substantial updates have been made inside, where the previous 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays have been replaced by larger 12.3-inch screens. Hyundai has also redesigned the dashboard and centre fascia and fitted a new steering wheel.

Mechanically, however, the Staria remains unchanged. Power comes from a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine producing 130kW and 430Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims fuel consumption of 8l/100km.

The range continues to cater for both private and commercial buyers, with configurations spanning a three-seat panel van and nine- and 11-seat passenger versions.

Pricing starts at R719,900 for the three-seater Panelvan. The nine-seater Executive costs R959,900, while the 11-seater Executive is R969,900. Moving further up the range, the nine-seater Elite is priced at R1,099,900, with the flagship nine-seater Luxury coming in at R1,324,900.

Depending on specification and intended use, key rivals include the Volkswagen Caravelle, Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Vito, Renault Trafic as well as the Toyota Quantum.

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The Staria comes with Hyundai’s seven-year/200,000km manufacturer warranty and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance. Service plans vary by derivative, with the Luxury receiving seven-year/105,000km cover and Executive and Elite models six-year/90,000km plans.

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