Festival of Motoring returns with 21 brands, first public look at new VW T-Roc

South Africa’s biggest automotive lifestyle event is set to return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 28 to 30 August, with organisers promising the largest and most immersive edition of the Festival of Motoring powered by WesBank to date.

Now in its ninth year, the event will feature 21 automotive brands, more than 60 pit displays, live driving experiences, off-road demonstrations, premium hospitality and family entertainment under the theme, Driven by purpose, defined by legacy.

Organiser Messe Frankfurt South Africa said this year’s festival reflects the growing confidence of South Africa’s automotive industry, bringing together established manufacturers and a wave of Chinese brands that continue to reshape the local market.

Among the exhibitors will be Volkswagen South Africa, Toyota South Africa, BMW Group South Africa, Mahindra, Suzuki, Chery, Geely, GWM, Haval, Tank, Ora, Omoda, Jaecoo, BAIC, GAC, Changan, Dongfeng, LDV, Icaur, Lepas and Shelby.

SA public debut of Volkswagen’s all-new T-Roc

One of the biggest attractions will be the South African public debut of Volkswagen’s all-new T-Roc. The compact SUV will headline the company’s immersive “House of Roc” activation as Volkswagen Group Africa celebrates 75 years of manufacturing and selling vehicles in South Africa.

Visitors will also be able to view the Vivo Xpress, Tayron and Amarok Dark Label, while the iconic Golf GTI will take to the Kyalami circuit in high-speed demonstrations. Complimentary test drives and hot laps in selected Volkswagen models will also be available.

BMW Group South Africa will showcase its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, while enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase BMW M Driving Experiences during the event.

Unlike a conventional motor show, the Festival of Motoring places visitors behind the wheel. General admission ticket holders will have access to complimentary test drives, self-handling experiences and manufacturer-led demonstrations, while adrenaline seekers can purchase premium hot laps in high-performance vehicles.

4×4 Village returns

The popular 4×4 Village also returns, allowing visitors to experience the off-road capabilities of some of the latest bakkies and SUVs on a purpose-built obstacle course.

Several performance partners, including the BMW M Driving Experience, Volkswagen Driving Academy, AMG Mercedes Driving Academy and Simola Hillclimb, will offer specialised driving experiences throughout the weekend.

Beyond the vehicles, organisers have expanded the festival’s lifestyle offering through partnerships with WesBank, Cartrack, Puma Energy, Santam, Gautrain and Avis, including premium hospitality lounges, family entertainment zones and convenient shuttle services.

With South Africa’s automotive market becoming increasingly competitive and consumers eager to experience the latest technologies before buying, the Festival of Motoring continues to cement its position as Africa’s premier experiential motoring event.

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