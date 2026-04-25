First Drive in Beijing: Jetour G700 targets SA’s premium SUV elite

One of the world’s biggest automotive spectacles roared to life this week as the Auto China 2026 opened its doors in Beijing to global media ahead of its public run until May 3.

Staged in the world’s largest automotive market, the show once again underscored China’s dominance – not only as the biggest buyer of cars, but as the leading producer and exporter of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The scale is staggering. In 2025 alone, China exported more than 8-million vehicles globally, while this year’s show featured over 180 model debuts and more than 70 concept cars. Yet, despite mastering the mainstream segment, Chinese automakers are now turning their attention to cracking the premium and luxury markets – territory long dominated by legacy players such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen.

Jetour’s ambitious play

It is within this context that Jetour is making an ambitious play. Ahead of the main show, Jetour hosted an exclusive international media programme in Beijing’s Haidian District, where I joined motoring journalists and content creators from key global markets. The highlight was an early drive of the Jetour G700 – a plug-in hybrid SUV earmarked for South Africa in the second quarter of 2027.

From first glance, the G700 makes no attempt to hide its intentions. Its bold, upright stance and rugged design language clearly position it against established off-road luxury contenders such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Lexus GX and Land Rover Defender.

Electrified powertrain

Under the bonnet lies a potent electrified powertrain – a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with three electric motors, delivering a claimed 665kW. The result is serious performance, with a 0 to 100km/h sprint dispatched in just 4.6 seconds – remarkable for a vehicle of this size and intent.

Inside, the G700 leans heavily into premium territory. Buyers will be able to choose between five-, six- or seven-seat configurations, with generous cabin space comparable to larger variants like the Defender 130. The interior is tech-forward, featuring an AI-powered assistant driven by an 8255 chip, four-zone voice control, multiple digital displays and integrated off-road and entertainment systems. Advanced driver assistance systems, including automated parking and intelligent driving features, further enhance its appeal.

The test drive, conducted on a specially prepared airstrip, showcased the G700’s versatility. A series of obstacle courses – from acceleration runs and slalom sections to uneven surface simulations and hill climbs – were designed to highlight both performance and off-road capability. While the ride leaned slightly toward the softer side, it delivered strong acceleration, refinement and a clear sense of comfort.

Jetour also used the platform to preview its broader ambitions, including the T2 i-DM hybrid and its new sub-brand SouEast launching locally in 2027, which will target the competitive mid-size SUV space currently occupied by models like the Ford Territory, Chery Tiggo 9 and Haval H6.

Already on sale in markets such as the UAE, the G700 signals Jetour’s intent to climb the value chain and challenge entrenched premium players. If its early showing is anything to go by, South African buyers could soon have a compelling new contender in the luxury adventure SUV segment, and an intriguing new battle is brewing.

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