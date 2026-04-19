First Drive: The new JMC Vigus bakkie

At the end of March, JMC South Africa (JMC SA) officially relaunched its brand locally under the stewardship of the Salvador Caetano Group. Fast forward two weeks, and I joined the team in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, last Friday for the national media launch of the sixth-generation Vigus bakkie.

The new Vigus enters South Africa’s highly competitive light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment – better known as the bakkie market – at a time when 54% of double-cab sales are 4×2 models, compared to 46% for 4×4 derivatives. JMC SA is positioning the Vigus to compete across both ends of this split, with ambitions to claim a share of the 48% lucrative double-cab segment. The question is whether it has what it takes.

Visually, the Vigus makes a bold first impression. Its mecha-inspired front fascia and muscular body lines give it a commanding presence. Measuring 5,335mm in length, 1,882mm in width and 1,834mm in height, it strikes a balance between workhorse toughness and urban appeal.

Durability and stability

Underpinning this is a body constructed from 68% high-strength steel, paired with a 420-grade steel chassis. JMC claims a bending stiffness of 1,150 N/mm – what its engineers describe as a “fortress-level” structure aimed at delivering durability and stability in demanding conditions.

Inside, the Vigus aims to blend utility with comfort and car-like interior. The cabin features ergonomic seating supplied by global manufacturer Lear, designed to support long-distance driving. Technology is also a key focus, with a 12.8-inch touchscreen offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 9-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety features include Hill-Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Rear passengers benefit from 822mm of legroom and a relatively flat floor, enhancing overall comfort.

Power comes from a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 123kW and up to 430Nm of torque in the eight-speed automatic model, with 410Nm available in the six-speed manual derivatives. The engine’s low-rev torque delivery is geared towards load-carrying and off-road capability. JMC says the Vigus has undergone over four million kilometres of testing – the equivalent of circling the Earth 100 times – to validate its durability.

First impressions

JMC ensured the media launch was comprehensive, combining an on-road route with eight dedicated 4×4 obstacle courses at Syringa Park near Avianto Estate. On tar, the Vigus delivered a comfortable ride, although the steering felt overly light and sensitive, particularly through sharper corners. The suspension, on the other hand, leaned towards the firm side, suggesting that further refinement between steering feel and ride comfort would enhance the overall driving experience.

Off-road, however, the Vigus proved more convincing. The 4×4 course highlighted the vehicle’s capability, particularly in 4H and 4L modes. In low range (4L), controlled, gradual acceleration allowed the vehicle to navigate challenging obstacles effectively, while 4H delivered quicker response when traction was needed in less extreme conditions.

The Vigus enters a crowded segment, going up against established rivals such as the GWM P-Series, Foton Tunland, JAC T8, Mahindra Pik Up and LDV T60 Elite.

Pricing starts at R399,900 for the 4×2 manual, rising to R459,900 for the 4×2 automatic, while the 4×4 derivative – offered exclusively with an automatic transmission – is priced from R499,900.

JMC SA says it plans to expand its dealer network to 40 outlets by the end of 2026, signalling its intent to grow its footprint in the local market.

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