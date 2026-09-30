Ford adds AWD Tourneo Titanium X to SA line-up at R1.35m

Ford South Africa has expanded its Tourneo people-mover range with the introduction of the Titanium X AWD, adding all-wheel-drive capability to the flagship derivative.

Priced at R1,354,100, the new model joins the existing front-wheel-drive Titanium X and is aimed at families, executive shuttle operators and buyers looking for an eight-seater with additional traction for gravel roads and slippery conditions.

The Tourneo competes in the people-mover segment against models such as the Volkswagen Transporter, Hyundai Staria, Kia Carnival, Mercedes-Benz Vito and Renault Trafic.

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Power comes from Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 390Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The AWD system can distribute power between the front and rear wheels depending on available grip. Six selectable drive modes (Normal, Eco, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport and Trail) are also provided.

“The Tourneo combines the space and versatility of a people mover with the comfort, technology and refinement expected of a premium passenger vehicle,” said Ryan Searle, Ford South Africa’s director of sales operations.

Inside, the Tourneo offers seating for eight occupants, with individual rear seats that can be removed to increase luggage capacity or turned around to create a conference-style seating arrangement.

Standard equipment includes powered sliding side doors, leather-appointed seats, a 13-inch touchscreen running Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Matrix LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Buyers can add a Lux Pack that includes heated second-row seats, a 14-speaker B&O sound system and panoramic roof. A Mobile Office package adds a stowable table, additional lighting, device storage and USB connections. The steering wheel can also be converted into a work surface while the vehicle is stationary.

Driver-assistance technology includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistance and a 360-degree camera. A driver-monitoring system uses an infrared camera to track head and eye movements for signs of distraction.

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The R1,354,100 price includes a six-year/90,000km optional service plan and four-year/120,000km warranty. Service intervals are set at 15,000km or annually, whichever comes first.

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