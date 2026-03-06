Ford rolls out next-generation dealership experience in South Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has begun rolling out its next-generation global retail concept, known as Ford Signature 2.0. The concept is aimed at transforming how customers interact with the brand across both physical dealerships and digital platforms.

The initiative represents the most significant update to Ford’s retail experience since the launch of the Trustmark programme in 2003 and builds on the earlier Signature 1.0 concept.

Geared towards fast-changing customer needs

It is designed to respond to rapidly changing consumer expectations, the rise of digital vehicle shopping and growing competition from new entrants in the automotive sector.

Ford says the new retail model reflects the reality that while many customers begin researching vehicles online, the dealership experience remains a crucial moment in building trust and long-term relationships.

“Signature 2.0 reflects how Ford is evolving to meet our customers where they are today,” said Elena Ford, chief dealer engagement officer at Ford Motor Company.

“This isn’t simply about how our dealerships look. It’s about how they feel. We’re creating environments that are welcoming, intuitive and grounded in hospitality.”

The concept is built around four key principles: hospitality first, sales and service anywhere, discover Ford, and operations excellence. Together, these pillars are intended to create more welcoming retail environments, facilitate meaningful conversations with customers and showcase Ford’s product and technology offerings in a more engaging way.

Ford says the new concept incorporates behavioural science and human-centred design to make the customer journey feel more intuitive. It also integrates digital tools with in-person engagement, allowing buyers to move seamlessly between online research and dealership visits.

Importantly, the new retail concept also aims to give equal attention to sales and aftersales interactions. Customers returning to a dealership for servicing will experience the same environment and level of hospitality as those purchasing a new vehicle, reinforcing continuity throughout the ownership journey.

Dealership transition timelines

In South Africa, the rollout will take place gradually as dealerships upgrade their facilities. Ford expects 14 local dealerships to meet the Signature 2.0 standard by the end of 2026, with most of the dealer network transitioning to the new format by 2028.

Neale Hill, the president of Ford Motor Company Africa, said dealer partners were making long-term investments to support the brand’s future growth.

“These are long-term commitments made by independent business owners who believe in Ford and have confidence in the strength and future of our products and brand,” Hill said.

Ford’s move reflects a broader shift within the automotive industry as manufacturers rethink traditional dealership models. Brands such as BMW have also been constantly reviewing their retail outlets, digital sales platforms, and after-sales customer support as part of their Retail-Next strategy, aimed at modernising the buying experience.

Globally, Ford plans to open more than 55 dealerships in 21 countries under the new Signature 2.0 concept during 2026, building on 19 outlets that were launched with the design last year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content