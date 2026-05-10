Ford sharpens Ranger ahead of new  Hilux battle

Just as football has its premier leagues, South Africa’s bakkie segment is no different – the competition to be the best is just as intense. With just weeks to go before the launch of the new Toyota Hilux, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (Ford SA) has made a move by unveiling the updated Ford Ranger.

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