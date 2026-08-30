Ford Territory grows up but then there was that weird squeak

I recently spent time with the updated Ford Territory Titanium to determine whether changes since its May 2024 debut make the family SUV a more compelling proposition in an increasingly crowded segment that includes the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Haval H6, Nissan X-Trail and Kia Sportage.

Finished in the new Oasis Green, the test vehicle immediately looked cleaner, more confident and mature than the original. More muscular front fenders and a broad grille give the Territory greater presence, while finer detailing creates a modern, premium appearance without radically changing its character.

The L-shaped “Laser” headlights are among the most distinctive elements. They complement the revised front end effectively and provide confident illumination after dark.

The cabin is one of the SUV’s stronger attributes. The test unit’s contrasting stitching added warmth to an otherwise restrained interior. Space is generous in both rows.

Comfort was impressive, particularly on smoother suburban roads and the highway. The seats remained supportive, while the suspension delivered a relaxed ride for most of the test.

An unexpected concern, however, were squeaking noises that became noticeable when driving over rough surfaces and speed humps. The sound — unusual for a relatively new test vehicle — appeared to come from the suspension. Prospective buyers should listen for similar noises during a test drive. The issue on this unit warrants investigation.

Power comes from a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine producing 138kW and 318Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combination provides adequate performance for daily use and overtaking, without attempting to turn the Territory into a performance SUV. The gearbox was a particular highlight. Its well-judged ratios and more conventional shifting sensation were a refreshing alternative. Changes were mostly smooth and responsive.

Drivers can choose between Normal, Eco, Sport and Trail modes. Fuel consumption fluctuated between 8.1 and 8.5 litres per 100km during the test.

Technology includes a central infotainment display and the interface was easy to understand.

I particularly liked the digital rear-view mirror, which provides a camera-fed view behind the vehicle and can improve visibility when passengers or luggage obstruct the conventional mirror. Titanium safety equipment includes lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera.

It is priced from R643 900.