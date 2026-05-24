Motoring

GAC targets entry-level buyers with Emzoom Nova launch

By Sunday World
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Chinese automotive brand GAC Motor is broadening its reach in South Africa’s highly contested compact SUV market with the launch of the new entry-level Emzoom Nova.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • GAC Motor, a Chinese automotive brand, is entering South Africa's competitive compact SUV market.
  • The company has launched the new Emzoom Nova, targeting entry-level buyers.
  • The Emzoom Nova aims to broaden GAC Motor's market presence in South Africa.
  • The launch highlights GAC’s strategy to compete in a popular vehicle segment.
  • Further details about the launch are available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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