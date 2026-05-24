Motoring

‘Game-changing’ solar-powered EV charging network set up along busy N3

By Sunday World
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For years, one of the biggest barriers preventing many South Africans from embracing electric vehicles (EVs) has been range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power far from a charging station, coupled with the country’s limited public charging infrastructure.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Range anxiety is a major barrier to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in South Africa.
  • This fear stems from running out of battery power away from charging stations.
  • Limited public EV charging infrastructure in South Africa exacerbates the issue.
  • These factors have hindered widespread acceptance of electric vehicles in the country.
  • The article highlights ongoing challenges in improving EV infrastructure and consumer confidence.
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