‘Game-changing’ solar-powered EV charging network set up along busy N3

For years, one of the biggest barriers preventing many South Africans from embracing electric vehicles (EVs) has been range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power far from a charging station, coupled with the country’s limited public charging infrastructure.
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- Range anxiety is a major barrier to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in South Africa.
- This fear stems from running out of battery power away from charging stations.
- Limited public EV charging infrastructure in South Africa exacerbates the issue.
- These factors have hindered widespread acceptance of electric vehicles in the country.
- The article highlights ongoing challenges in improving EV infrastructure and consumer confidence.