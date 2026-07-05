Geely E2 adds its name to the hat for most affordable EVs

Who would have imagined that the battle for South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle would become one of the industry’s most fiercely contested segments? Yet, amid rising and often unpredictable fuel prices, that’s precisely where the market is.
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- The market for South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV) has become highly competitive.
- Rising and unpredictable fuel prices are driving increased interest in affordable EVs.
- The battle for dominance in this segment is one of the fiercest in the automotive industry.
- Consumers are increasingly considering electric vehicles as a cost-effective alternative to fuel-powered cars.
- The full story is available in the Sunday World e-edition via Magzter.