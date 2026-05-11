GWM P-Series climbs SA bakkie rankings as competition intensifies

Chinese automotive brand GWM South Africa says its P-Series bakkie is continuing to gain traction in South Africa’s fiercely contested double-cab market after climbing to fourth place among the country’s best-selling bakkies in April 2026.

The achievement marks the highest ranking yet for the GWM P-Series since its local launch in 2020.

The latest performance follows a strong March showing, when the P-Series secured fifth position with 785 units sold. Although April sales volumes declined slightly, the improved ranking signals growing market acceptance for the Chinese-built bakkie as more buyers seek value-packed alternatives in the segment.

Battle for market share

The local bakkie market remains dominated by established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amarok. However, the segment is becoming increasingly crowded with new entrants from China and Korea intensifying the battle for market share.

New challengers expected to shake up the segment include the recently launched Kia Tasman, the recently previewed Jetour F700 and Chery KP31, all expected to add further pressure in one of South Africa’s most competitive vehicle categories.

GWM says the steady growth of the P-Series has been driven by continued product development, improved specification levels and competitive pricing.

One of the brand’s major milestones came when the GWM P500 HEV Ultra Luxury 4×4 9AT was named South African Bakkie of the Year 2024, strengthening the brand’s credentials in the local market.

P300 plug-in hybrid

At the recent Auto China 2026 in Beijing, GWM also showcased a plug-in hybrid version of the P300, highlighting the company’s push towards electrified bakkies.

While the hybrid derivative has not yet been confirmed for South Africa, the development signals the growing importance of electrification in the future bakkie market.

“The success of the P-Series is rooted in a strong focus on technology, robust engineering and high specification levels,” said Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa.

He added that buyers were increasingly prioritising value, efficiency and total ownership costs when purchasing vehicles.

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