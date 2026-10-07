GWM plugs P300 into hybrid bakkie battle with 310kW

GWM has expanded its South African P300 line-up with its first plug-in hybrid derivative, entering a small but growing electrified bakkie segment led locally by the BYD Shark 6.

Priced at R914,900, the new P300 2.0T Pioneer Hi4-T PHEV combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor integrated into a nine-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 180kW and 380Nm, while the electric motor contributes 130kW and 495Nm. Combined system output stands at a substantial 310kW and 750Nm, with power delivered through an all-wheel-drive system.

A 33.1kWh lithium iron phosphate battery provides a claimed electric-only range of up to 115km on the NEDC cycle. GWM claims combined fuel consumption of 2.4L/100km, although real-world consumption will depend heavily on charging frequency and how the vehicle is driven. The battery supports DC charging at up to 110kW, with a claimed 30%-80% recharge taking about 18 minutes under suitable conditions.

Drivers can choose between electric, hybrid and intelligent power modes. The latter can preserve battery charge, while a Camping Mode reserves energy for electrical equipment. Vehicle-to-Load functionality can supply up to 6kW when stationary, potentially powering camping equipment or tools.

Despite the electrification, GWM has retained traditional bakkie hardware. The P300 offers selectable 2H, 4H and 4L settings, an electronically controlled rear differential lock and 200mm of ground clearance. Braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg.

Its closest South African rival is the BYD Shark 6 plug-in hybrid, which has helped introduce electrified double-cabs to the local mainstream market.

READ: BYD turns up the heat in SA’s bakkie battle with new Shark 6 performance

Depending on buyers’ priorities and budgets, the GWM could also find itself competing with high-spec diesel double-cabs such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, while the forthcoming Chery Grootman is expected to add further competition from 2027.

READ: Chery’s Grootman will have to earn its name in SA’s bakkie wars

Standard equipment includes a 15.6-inch infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated front seats and a suite of Level 2 driver-assistance systems.

The P300 PHEV is covered by a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/150,000km high-voltage battery warranty.

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