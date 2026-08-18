Hyundai make history with new hub at Soweto’s Jabulani Mall

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has opened a new retail hub at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, allowing customers to explore vehicles and apply for finance while completing their every day shopping.

The Hyundai Hub places the manufacturer inside one of Soweto’s established retail destinations, which houses 109 stores. The move reflects the growing importance of township shopping centres as economic hubs for major consumer brands.

Unlike a conventional dealership, the mall-based facility enables customers to view available models, speak to sales representatives and obtain information about vehicle finance in one location.

Process explained in local languages

Finance consultants will be available to explain the purchasing process in local languages, an initiative intended to help customers understand repayment terms and available options. Vehicle finance remains subject to the lender’s standard affordability assessments and approval requirements.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson said Soweto residents should not have to travel outside the township simply to experience or purchase one of the company’s vehicles.

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“Soweto has supported and embraced the Hyundai brand for many years. The best way to demonstrate our appreciation is to bring the brand experience closer to them,” Anderson said.

Hyundai Jabulani Mall dealer principal Darren Naidoo said customers could explore the range and discuss their requirements in a language in which they were comfortable. Where the required documentation is provided and finance approved, customers could potentially take delivery of a vehicle on the same day.

Expanding economic role of township malls

Jabulani Mall marketing manager Simphiwe Zondo described Hyundai’s arrival as recognition of the expanding economic role played by township malls.

“Township malls have evolved into important economic centres. Hyundai’s investment recognises the importance of bringing high-value products closer to our consumers,” Zondo said.

The new facility follows a broader shift among automotive companies towards smaller, more accessible retail formats in high-traffic locations. Its success will ultimately depend on whether convenience, personalised assistance and easier access to finance information translate into vehicle sales.

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