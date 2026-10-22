iCAUR expands electric SUV range with new V25

Chinese automotive brand iCAUR has expanded its growing SUV portfolio with the unveiling of the new V25, a boxy, off-road-inspired vehicle that will be offered with fully electric and range-extender powertrains.

Unveiled at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit in Wuhu, China, the V25 slots between the smaller V23 and larger V27, completing the brand’s three-model V-Series line-up. The newcomer adopts the increasingly popular rugged SUV styling, characterised by round headlights, an upright windscreen, squared-off bodywork and a rear-mounted spare wheel.

However, beneath its traditional off-road appearance lies modern electrified technology aimed at buyers seeking versatility without necessarily relying entirely on battery charging infrastructure.

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Electric power meets off-road styling

The V25 will be available as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), the latter using a petrol engine primarily to generate electricity. All-wheel-drive variants feature a dual-motor system producing a combined 335kW and 505Nm, with intelligent torque distribution designed to adapt to changing road conditions.

Practicality is another selling point, with iCAUR claiming up to 1,549 litres of luggage capacity, 41 interior storage compartments and a towing capacity of 1.8 tonnes.

The SUV also offers vehicle-to-load functionality capable of supplying up to 6kW to external electrical equipment, potentially appealing to camping and outdoor enthusiasts.

Technology and practicality at the forefront

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring, although availability will depend on individual markets.

Shannon Gahagan, head of brand and marketing for iCAUR South Africa and OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, said the V25 broadens the brand’s offering while retaining its distinctive design identity. The unveiling comes as Chinese manufacturers increasingly compete for buyers in the growing electrified SUV market, including those seeking alternatives to conventional petrol-powered vehicles.

South Africa still waiting

iCAUR says it operates in more than 40 markets and plans to expand into over 70 during 2027. The company also showcased three customised V-Series models, highlighting its focus on vehicle personalisation.

For South African buyers, however, the wait continues. Local availability, pricing and final specifications for the V25 have not yet been confirmed, with market-specific announcements expected closer to launch.