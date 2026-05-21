iCAUR launches rugged new electric 03T SUV in South Africa

Chinese automotive group Chery has officially launched the all-new iCAUR 03T in South Africa, adding another contender to the country’s growing new-energy vehicle market.

The 03T, introduced under Chery’s new-energy sub-brand iCAUR, will initially be offered in two derivatives—a rear-wheel-drive 2WD model and a more powerful all-wheel-drive AWD version.

Positioned as a rugged, lifestyle-focused electric SUV, the 03T enters an increasingly competitive segment that includes rivals such as the MINI Countryman SE ALL4, Toyota bZ4X and hybrid off-roaders like the GWM Tank 300 HEV.

Visually, the 03T combines retro-inspired SUV styling with modern electric vehicle design cues.

Squared-off proportions, pronounced wheel arches and upright body lines give it a rugged appearance, while slim LED lighting and a panoramic glass roof add a more contemporary feel.

Fast charging capability

Underneath, the SUV uses an all-aluminium multi-cavity body structure that iCAUR claims improves corrosion resistance while reducing weight and improving energy efficiency.

The entry-level 2WD model is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 135kW and 220Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 10.5 seconds.

The flagship AWD derivative uses a dual-motor setup producing a combined 205kW and 385Nm, reducing the 0-100km/h time to 6.5 seconds.

Both models have a top speed limited to 150km/h. Battery capacity stands at 65.69kWh for the 2WD and 69.77kWh for the AWD.

According to iCAUR, the SUV delivers a claimed driving range of 431km for the rear-wheel-drive model and 436km for the AWD version.

Fast charging capability allows both derivatives to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The AWD model further expands its lifestyle and adventure appeal with nine selectable driving modes, including Beach, Muddy and All-Road settings.

Enhanced passenger comfort features

Inside, the cabin focuses heavily on technology and comfort. Standard equipment includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, leather upholstery, wireless charging and electrically adjustable front seats.

Higher-spec AWD models additionally gain massage seats, a premium Infinity audio system, and enhanced passenger comfort features.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking and a 540-degree surround-view camera system.

“The new 03T is a very clear expression of what iCAUR stands for: an electric SUV with strong visual character and the technology to make every journey easier,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCAUR South Africa and OMODA & JAECOO South Africa.

Pricing starts at R639 900 for the 2WD derivative and R699,900 for the AWD version. The 03T arrives in South African showrooms on May 28.

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