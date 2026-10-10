Isuzu appoints manufacturing veteran Johan Vermeulen to executive leadership and board

Isuzu Motors South Africa has appointed automotive industry veteran Johan Vermeulen as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Product Engineering, strengthening its leadership team as the manufacturer focuses on its local production operations and long-term growth.

Vermeulen, who has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, has also joined the company’s Board of Directors, with both appointments effective from 1 September 2026.

His expanded responsibilities will see him oversee manufacturing and product engineering for the Isuzu D-Max bakkie and commercial truck ranges produced at the company’s Gqeberha operations in the Eastern Cape. The appointment comes as South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry navigates increasing international competition, changing vehicle technologies and pressure to maintain production competitiveness.

Long-standing industry experience

Vermeulen’s career with the organisation dates back to 1995, when he joined Delta Motor Corporation as a maintenance engineer. He subsequently progressed through various engineering and manufacturing leadership positions, gaining experience in production operations and managing teams across complex manufacturing environments.

Isuzu Motors South Africa president Billy Tom said Vermeulen’s extensive operational experience would be valuable in guiding the company’s future direction.

“Johan brings an exceptional depth of manufacturing and engineering experience, combined with a grounded and people-centred approach to leadership,” said Tom.

“His experience and perspective will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our business and position IMSAf for sustainable growth.”

Expanded board and strategic role

The appointment also broadens Vermeulen’s responsibilities beyond manufacturing operations to include corporate governance and strategic decision-making at board level. His new position places him at the centre of efforts to align Isuzu’s manufacturing capabilities with product development and the company’s longer-term business priorities.

Vermeulen said his leadership approach would continue to emphasise respect, teamwork and accountability.

“Every role matters because every person has a different contribution to make. For me, leadership is about remaining humble and authentic, treating people with respect and creating an environment where they can make their best contribution.”

Supporting local production growth

Isuzu’s Gqeberha operations manufacture D-Max bakkies and commercial vehicles, supporting domestic sales and regional export markets. The appointment comes as the manufacturer continues investing in its South African production capabilities and prepares to introduce updated commercial vehicle models.